Delhi ACS Refutes Kejriwal’s Claims Of Probe Against CM Atishi Over Women’s Free Bus Ride Scheme

Days after AAP chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that central agencies were plotting to arrest Delhi CM Atishi over the women’s free bus ride scheme, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Transport Department, Prashant Goyal, dismissed the claims as baseless.

In an official note dated December 26, Goyal stated, “No inquiry has been contemplated by the Transport Department, nor has any communication been received from the Vigilance Department in this matter. The claims made are entirely misplaced and misleading.” The note was addressed to CM Atishi and the Chief Secretary cum Chief Vigilance Officer.

#### **AAP's Allegations and BJP's Response**

Last week, Kejriwal alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to arrest Atishi on false charges, suggesting it was an attempt to derail AAP's election campaign. In response, the AAP reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the free bus travel scheme for women.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, countered the allegations, saying, “The administrative note has exposed Kejriwal’s false claims. It’s unfortunate that he is using the Chief Minister’s Office for political gain and misleading his colleagues.”

#### **The Women’s Free Bus Ride Scheme**

Introduced by the AAP government, the scheme allows women to travel free of cost on Delhi’s buses, symbolizing a key welfare initiative. Despite the controversy, the AAP remains steadfast in ensuring the scheme's continuation.