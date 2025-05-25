Delhi govt to upgrade public grievance portal: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her government is committed to ensuring timely, transparent, and sensitive resolution of public grievances and, as part of this initiative, the public grievance portal will be upgraded soon, an official said on Sunday.

Instructing officials to promptly resolve pending grievances, CM Gupta said the government is not a ruler but a servant of public.

CM Gupta said, “This is not just a grievance redressal programme; it is our commitment to listen to the people and find solutions. We will ensure every complaint is addressed in a time-bound and responsible manner.”

She further added that the present public grievance portal is being upgraded to be more user-friendly, enabling citizens to register complaints without technical barriers. Complainants will now be able to track the status of their complaints online and also provide feedback.

The CM said following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of good governance and transparency, the Delhi government has prioritised direct communication with the citizens by organising Jan Sunwai or public grievance hearing camps.

As part of this initiative, Jan Sunwai camps are organised every Saturday across all revenue districts of the capital in collaboration with public representatives, including Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and Municipal Councilors.

These camps include the presence of District Magistrates and other officials from the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, power companies, and over 18 other departments.

Notably, to maintain a direct connection with the public, these programmes are being held not just at revenue office premises but also at schools, community centres, and public halls like chaupals and baraat ghars, said an official statement.

“So far, over a thousand grievances have been registered in Jan Sunwai camps held across all districts of Delhi. Of these, many were resolved on the spot, while the rest have been forwarded to the relevant departments for further necessary action,” it said.

The primary concerns raised by citizens include water supply, sanitation, encroachment, road maintenance, and law and order, said an official.

Departments such as the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Health Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, and Delhi Police have collaborated to address these issues, he said.

At the Jan Sunwai camp held on May 17, more than 1,260 citizens sought resolution of their problems, reflecting the public's growing trust and awareness of this initiative.

Similarly, at the May 24 Jan Sunwai camp, over 1,350 people took part, the official said.