Delhi HC seeks explanation from DTC over appointment of colour-blind bus drivers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has taken a strict stance on the appointment of more than 100 individuals with color blindness as bus drivers by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh expressed deep concern, describing the matter as extremely serious due to its implications on public safety.

In response to a plea filed by DTC in 2017 regarding a driver with colour blindness recruited at that time, the court expressed displeasure over the negligence demonstrated by the petitioner department.

The court questioned DTC's counsel on how individuals with colour blindness were appointed as drivers, saying that it was disheartening to witness such negligence.

It was revealed that these appointments were made based on medical certificates submitted by the individuals, including the driver in question, issued by Guru Nanak Hospital.

The court observed that DTC had appointed the driver despite his color blindness, relying on a medical certificate that contradicted the medical test certificate issued by DTC's own medical department.

This situation continued for three years until the driver was terminated in 2011 due to an accident causing 30 per cent disability to a victim.

The court directed DTC's Chairperson to submit a personal affidavit, following a thorough investigation, providing details of the officer responsible for appointing individuals with colour blindness or those medically unfit for the position of a driver.

The affidavit is expected to explain why additional documents, appended to the application, were not presented during the previous tribunal hearing.

The deadline for compliance is set for four weeks, and the case is scheduled for further hearing on March 22.

The court stressed the necessity for DTC to exercise due care and caution in ensuring the fitness of its drivers in all aspects, expressing disappointment over the negligence displayed in the appointment process.