Delhi polls: Avadh Ojha files nomination; makes 'Sampada' retort to 'AAPda' jibe

New Delhi: Awadh Ojha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Delhi's Patparganj Assembly constituency filed his nomination on Friday, the day when filing of nomination papers came to a close for the 70-member Assembly elections.

Ojha, eager and excited about his first electoral contest, sounded confident and ready to take on the BJP's powerful campaign machinery with AAP's developmental pitch.

Speaking to IANS, he also gave a strong counter to the 'AAPda' jibe and said that it was rather ‘Sampada and not aapda’ as claimed by the BJP.

Sampada is a Hindi word which means resource. The term 'AAPda', first coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent public event, is being increasingly used by the BJP’s Delhi unit to punch holes in AAP's 'hollow' Delhi model.

Ojha, a civil services tutor turned politician, slammed the BJP's 'abusive and hateful' discourse on Delhi elections and said that the AAP government has brought in a new governance with its positive politics.

"AAP is not 'AAPda' but it is Sampada. Under Arvind Kejriwal, many people's welfare policies have been launched and all of them have proved to be Sampada for city residents," he said.

"All welfare policies like free electricity and free power, Mohalla clinics, government schools are Sampadas. No resident would want to lose its sampada," he added.

When questioned on AAP's support at the grassroots level, he said that the people of Delhi are happy with Arvind Kejriwal, and they will vote him back to power.

He also countered the BJP's charges about the AAP supremo insulting the Poorvanchalis, commanding a good vote share in the capital and said that the AAP chief has treated every resident with the utmost respect.

“Those making false allegations are doing so with malicious intent,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Avadh Ojha along with his wife visited a temple and paid obeisance to God before heading to the nomination filing centre.

Avadh Ojha joined Kejriwal-led AAP last month and was fielded from Patparganj Assembly, a constituency represented by AAP supremo's closest aide and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.