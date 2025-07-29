Live
Delhi Waqf board case: Court frames charges against Amanatullah Khan, others
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others in an alleged case of irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.
Special judge Dig Vinay Singh framed charges against Khan and others. A detailed order is awaited. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.
