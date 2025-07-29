  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Delhi Waqf board case: Court frames charges against Amanatullah Khan, others

Delhi Waqf board case: Court frames charges against Amanatullah Khan, others
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others in an alleged case of irregularities in the Delhi Waqf...

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others in an alleged case of irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh framed charges against Khan and others. A detailed order is awaited. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick