Devendra Fadnavis Confirmed as Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister After State Election Victory

Devendra Fadnavis is going to be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, and top BJP leaders have confirmed this.

There was a lot of talk about who would be the CM, as outgoing CM Eknath Shinde was also considered for the job. Fadnavis is expected to be officially elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting on December 2 or 3, after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the state elections.

The Mahayuti coalition won 230 out of 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena got 57, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41.

The new government will take the oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend.

Shinde, who had gone to his village in Satara during the government talks, returned to Mumbai on Sunday.

He promised to support Fadnavis and the BJP’s decision, saying Shiv Sena would stand behind the new leadership.

There has been some disagreement within Shiv Sena about including Ajit Pawar’s NCP in the alliance. Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil said if they had fought the election with just the BJP, they might have won more seats.

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari quickly replied, asking Patil to be careful with his words.

Now that the results are in, Fadnavis is ready to become the Chief Minister again and lead Maharashtra. The state’s politics are changing, and Fadnavis will play a big role in the next chapter.