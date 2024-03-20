Live
- IIT Madras' new customisable electric standing wheelchair to empower disabled
- Can cash-strapped Pakistan carry a sustainable counter-terrorism Afghan policy?
- NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police
- BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
- Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
- Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
- Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
- BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
- Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
- Bhushan Gagrani takes charge as BMC Commissioner
Just In
Dinhata Trinamool-BJP clash: FIR registered against Union Minister
An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik and 44 BJP supporters over the clashes with the Trinamool Congress workers at Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.
Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik and 44 BJP supporters over the clashes with the Trinamool Congress workers at Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.
The FIR was registered by the state Minister for north Bengal development and ruling party MLA from Dinhata, Udayan Guha.
During the clashes on Tuesday night, in which the local sub-division police officer Dhiman Mitra sustained injuries, Pramanik and Guha were seen dashing towards each other.
Meanwhile, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose started for Dinhata from Kolkata to take an on the spot review of the situation. Earlier in the day, the Governor sought a detailed report from the newly-appointed Director General of Police, Sanjoy Mukherjee on the clash.
An air of tension continued to prevail in pockets of Dinhata. Although the Trinamool Congress convened a 24-hour bandh at Dinhata on Wednesday, it was called off later in the day.
“Let the Governor come to Dinhata and take stock of the situation. If he gets a single proof of my direct involvement in the matter, I will resign as a member of the state cabinet,” Udayan Guha told the media.