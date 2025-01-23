Dr Farooq too small to be threat to nation: BJP's Sunil Sharma

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly, Sunil Sharma on Thursday said that former chief minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah is too small to be a threat to the nation, but he is a threat to the people of J&K.

Reacting to Dr Farooq Abdullah’s statement given on Wednesday in which he said that India has enemies within the country, Sunil Sharma issued a statement on Thursday saying, “I want to make it clear to Dr Farooq Abdullah that under the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is in the safest hands and faces no internal or external threat.

“Our enemies know where they stand today and won’t dare to do anything.

“On the internal front it is people like you who are a threat to the fabric of the country, who lie to people, who have multiple versions depending who they are talking to.”

“If politicians like Dr Farooq stop lying and making one set of statements in Delhi, one set of statements in Jammu and yet another set of statements in Kashmir, maybe then we, the people of J&K, can live in peace and harmony, prosperity.

“My humble request is, just go through what you were saying before the elections and what you are saying now. From politics to governance, all lies, lies and lies.

“Sir, very humbly, you are too small to be a threat to the country but you are a threat to the people of J&K.

“You are a threat to their happiness, to their right to live peaceful lives, to their desire to live a life of prosperity”, Sharma claimed.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function here on Wednesday, Dr Farooq Abdullah had accused the BJP of putting the country in the reverse gear by allegedly raking up non-issues for political mileage.