Durgapur gang-rape: Medical college extends support to victim, will cooperate with police

Kolkata: Extending “full support” to the student who was allegedly gang-raped outside its campus in West Bengal's Durgapur on Friday night, the private medical college and hospital said that it will also fully cooperate with the police.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the college authorities said, "It is with profound concern and sorrow that we must inform the public of a deeply troubling incident involving two of our MBBS 2nd year students."

The statement said, "Last evening, at approximately 7:58 p.m., both students left the campus for dinner. One of them returned at 8:42 p.m., but after loitering around the main exit area for around 5-6 minutes, she stepped out again at about 8:48 p.m. The two then returned together at 9:29 p.m. The female student proceeded toward the Girls Hostel at around 9:31 p.m."

According to the college authorities, once the matter came to light, the female student was shifted to the hospital and admitted for urgent medical care. The local police were duly alerted.

"We wish to emphatically state that the institution stands firmly by the affected student and her companion. We extend to them our full support and are resolved to pursue justice with utmost diligence. Our key priorities at this moment are: Safeguarding the well-being of the affected student- ensuring she receives not only medical care, but also psychological counselling," it said

"Full cooperation with law enforcement -- we are committed to providing all relevant evidence as is asked by the authorities. Maintaining transparent, responsible communication - while respecting legal boundaries and privacy, we will keep students, parents, staff, and the public appropriately informed as the case progresses," the authorities further said.

"We deeply understand the gravity of this incident, and our hearts go out to the student and her family during this distressing time. We pledge to stand alongside them and work tirelessly with the authorities to ensure that those accountable are brought to justice," the college said in the statement.

The reaction from the medical college and hospital authorities came after a second-year medical student from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus in Durgapur, West Burdwan district.

West Bengal Police on Saturday detained the friend of the student and is questioning him to know further about the incident. The state health department, meanwhile, has sought a report from the private medical college authorities.

According to police, the student had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for dinner on Friday night when a group of young men on motorcycles began stalking them and making lewd comments.

The men allegedly chased away the friend, dragged the student to a forested area behind the campus, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away.

The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was admitted to a local hospital. Police confirmed she is a resident of Jaleswar, Odisha.

A complaint lodged by the college prompted the Durgapur New Township Police to begin an investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.