Dust storm sends Delhi airport into a tizzy

New Delhi: A major dust storm on Friday evening, April 11 brought Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to a standstill, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and also triggering delays and diversions of over 350 flights. What happened next was a night of frustration and long waits that continued till Saturday morning. Authorities at Delhi Airport today however issued an update stating that flight operations were now normal but some airlines are still affected by last night storms.

The sudden and intense dust storm hit the Delhi-NCR region around 6 PM on Friday. It severely impacted visibility and made it very unsafe for flights to land or take off. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet were struggling to manage the mess, with passengers reporting delays even after boarding the plane. As a result over 350 flights were delayed and many other flights were diverted to cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. Whereas, multiple flights were cancelled altogether. This chaos led to a "stampede-like" situation at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport as many delayed flights landed at once which causing massive crowding at boarding gates and arrival lounges. Passengers faced overcrowding, poor communication, and long waits, with many expressing frustration on social media.

A passenger took to twitter to share his ordeal at the Delhi airport: "There is a complete chaos at @DelhiAirport There is one runway out of action for maintenance, and the ground staff can't handle the chaos. This is actually an unsafe situation for the people in so many aspects." Another passenger expressed her frustration, stating, "Extremely saddened to witness the state at Delhi airport. Full chaos, stampede-like situations, flights delayed by hours and hours, staff are clueless about what's happening, no help to aged people, zero help to the passengers to give them a direction. What's happening?"

Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued alerts requesting passengers to check flight statuses frequently. Meanwhile, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said operations were gradually improving by Saturday, but delays were still expected due to the backlog from Friday night. CISF officials were deployed to manage the crowd and assist passengers, though many travellers felt the response was too little, too late.