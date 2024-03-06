EC advised Rahul Gandhi to be careful about his statements for PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission today has issued an advisory to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, advising him to be more cautious while making his statements. After reviewing all of the facts, including the Delhi High Court judgment and Rahul Gandhi's reply to his statements against the Prime Minister, the Election Commission encouraged the Congress leader to be more careful and cautious in the future.



According to reports, the Election Commission issued this advice in response to Rahul Gandhi's usage of terms like 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' to describe PM Modi. The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission about this, and on November 23, 2023, the Commission issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi. This caution was made following Rahul Gandhi's response to this.

In addition, after the Delhi High Court's December orders last year, the Election Commission has advised Rahul Gandhi to fully follow the latest guidelines provided for star campaigners and political leaders throughout the election campaign.

The Election Commission issued an advisory on March 1st, stating that parties, candidates, and star campaigners will face strict action for violating the Model Code of Conduct rather than just moral condemnation. The advisory also states that those who have received earlier notices will face strict action if they violate the code again.