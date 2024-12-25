ED Investigates Money Laundering In Canada-US Border Trafficking Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into the alleged involvement of Canadian colleges and Indian entities in a money laundering case tied to the trafficking of Indian nationals into the United States via the Canada-US border, as reported by PTI.

The probe was initiated after the tragic deaths of a family of four from Dingucha village in Gujarat, who succumbed to extreme cold while attempting to cross the border illegally on January 19, 2022.

The ED began its inquiry based on an FIR filed by Ahmedabad Police against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others. Patel is accused of masterminding a human trafficking network, channeling Indian nationals into the US through Canada using illegal means. The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per the ED, individuals were reportedly admitted to Canadian colleges as part of this network. Upon arriving in Canada on student visas, they did not attend the institutions but instead crossed into the US illegally. Suspiciously, the fees paid to these colleges were allegedly refunded to the applicants' accounts, raising concerns about the institutions' involvement.

The trafficking network is said to charge between ₹55 lakh and ₹60 lakh per individual seeking illegal entry into the US.

In December, ED conducted raids at eight locations across Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara. These searches revealed two entities—one in Mumbai and the other in Nagpur—that had agreements with foreign universities to recruit students on a commission basis.

One entity referred approximately 25,000 students annually to foreign colleges, while the other facilitated over 10,000 admissions. Investigations further uncovered the involvement of 1,700 agents in Gujarat and 3,500 across India, with 800 currently active.

Additionally, 112 Canadian colleges were found linked to one of the entities under investigation, while another entity had connections with over 150 institutions. Among the 262 colleges involved, some near the Canada-US border are suspected of participating in human trafficking operations.

The ED has frozen ₹19 lakh in bank deposits, seized two vehicles, and confiscated incriminating documents and digital devices during its raids.

Two individuals, including an Indian national, were convicted in connection with the deaths of the four family members. Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, known as "Dirty Harry," and Steve Anthony Shand were found guilty of conspiring to smuggle Indian nationals into the US illegally.

Court documents reveal that the operation exploited student visas to bring individuals to Canada before facilitating their illegal crossing into the US. The investigation continues to uncover the full extent of this transnational trafficking network.