Efforts on to make gaushalas self-reliant: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state government is continuously working for the protection and welfare of cows.

He said that, along with financial grants for fodder, efforts are being made to make gaushalas self-reliant.

The Chief Minister was addressing a ceremony for the distribution of fodder grants to gaushalas at Shri Krishna Gaushala at Badopal in Fatehabad district.

He paid floral tributes to Shri Rajendranand Maharaj, calling his life a source of inspiration, and urged citizens to take inspiration from his life and carry forward social work.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over fodder grant cheques for Rs 7.2 crore to managers of 67 gaushalas in the district.

He said this year, a total grant of Rs 88.50 crore is being released for 605 gaushalas of the state.

He also announced Rs 21 lakh for the development of Badopal village and declared that the wildlife treatment centre in Badopal will be named after Shri Rajendranand Maharaj.

He announced that the six demands raised for the Fatehabad Assembly constituency will be fulfilled after checking the feasibility at the departmental level.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 11 years, the double-engine government has been working for the protection of the cow, the Gita, and the Ganga.

Along with financial aid for fodder, gaushalas are also being supported to become self-reliant by providing machinery as per demand.

He said that in the past 10 and a half years, fodder grants of Rs 358.50 crore have been given. Solar power plants have been installed in 330 gaushalas, and the remaining gaushalas will soon get them.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented the Rashtriya Gokul Mission for the protection and promotion of indigenous cow breeds.

The Chief Minister said that till 2014, there were only 215 registered gaushalas in the state with 1.75 lakh cattle.

In the past 10 years, the government has increased this number, and currently, there are 686 registered gaushalas where four lakh stray cattle are being taken care of.

In 2014-15, the budget for the Gau Seva Aayog was only Rs 2 crore, which the present government has increased to Rs 595 crore.

For the rehabilitation of cattle, 200 gaushalas have been given grants of Rs 10 lakh each for building sheds, out of which 51 sheds have already been completed.

He said that 800 e-rickshaws will be given to gaushalas, and the procurement process is underway.



