Live
- Prayed for nation’s welfare: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
- Environmental scientists assert Sangam water safe for bathing
- Maha Kumbh is proof of Sanatan’s eternality: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Mkts continue downslide for 4th day
- IMO Secretary General hails India’s role in sustainable shipping, seafarer welfare
- India needs to cut tariffs for better growth: NITI
- District Bar Association protests against Draft Advocates Act Amendment Bill 2025
- Officials told to generate local livelihoods to stop migration
- Valley Green Garments selected at MSMU Agreement
- Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Palestinian issue, Gaza developments
Just In
Enough water in reservoirs: CWC
Highlights
New Delhi: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has reported an improvement in India's reservoir storage levels, with the total live storage in 155...
New Delhi: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has reported an improvement in India's reservoir storage levels, with the total live storage in 155 monitored reservoirs reaching 98.974 billion cubic meters (BCM).
This represents 55 per cent of their total live storage capacity, marking a 120 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and 116 per cent of the average storage over the past ten years, according to the weekly bulletin released by the CWC.
Next Story