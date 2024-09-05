Family Of Murdered Kolkata Doctor Alleges Police Suppression And Bribery Attempts

The family of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered last month at a state-run hospital in Kolkata accused the Kolkata Police on Wednesday of attempting to suppress the case by swiftly cremating her body and even trying to bribe them. The father of the 32-year-old doctor, who was killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, joined a protest in Kolkata and stated, "The police tried to hush up the case from the very beginning. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while it was taken for post-mortem examination."



He added, "When the body was eventually handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined."

The case was initially handled by the Kolkata Police but was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

Protests have continued in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. On Wednesday night, thousands of women participated in the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign. The parents of the trainee doctor joined the demonstration to support junior doctors demanding justice for their daughter.

Amid ongoing protests, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed an anti-rape bill on Tuesday. The legislation seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if the victim dies or is left in a vegetative state and proposes life imprisonment without parole for other offenders.

In a related development, the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, over alleged financial misconduct at the institution. Student doctors have claimed that hospital authorities ignored their repeated requests for enhanced security measures within the hospital.