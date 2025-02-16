FM has given very clear picture of economy: PM

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while responding to the debate on the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament this week, has given a very clear picture of the Indian economy and ongoing reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“During her remarks in Parliament, Finance Minister @nsitharaman has given a very clear picture of the Indian economy and the reform trajectory we are undertaking,” PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

During the Budget debate in the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister said the Indian economy will continue to be the world’s fastest-growing economy backed by the increase in the government’s capital expenditure in the Budget for 2025-26 and rising consumption levels, especially in the rural areas.

The Finance Minister said that the effective capital expenditure works out to 4.3 per cent of the GDP in the Budget for 2025-26 while the fiscal deficit is 4.4 per cent.

She further cited figures from the Budget to show that the capex allocation in the budget has increased to Rs 1.21 lakh crore, dismissing the opposition’s claim that the outlay has been reduced. According to her, inflation management is the highest priority of this government and

overall retail inflation is within the notified tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.