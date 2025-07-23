Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Gwalior: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Sheetla Mata Mandir Gate in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The pilgrims, part of a 13-member group returning from Bhadavna after collecting holy water for Jalabhishek, were walking along the roadside when a speeding car lost control and rammed into them.

According to preliminary police reports, the accident occurred around 1 a.m. when the car's tyre burst, causing it to veer off the Shivpuri Link Road and crush the devotees before overturning into roadside bushes.

The term "Kanwariya" refers to a devotee who participates in the Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage undertaken by followers of Lord Shiva.

The word is derived from "Kanwar" or "Kavad," a bamboo pole with two pots attached, which the devotees carry on their shoulders to fetch holy water from the Ganges or other sacred sources.

"Three Kanwariyas died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH). Two others remain in critical condition," police officials said.

A total of six persons were hit by the car - three died on the spot, one died in hospital during treatment, and the remaining two are currently undergoing treatment, with their condition reported as critical.

In a statement posted on his X handle, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the loss and announced Rs 4 lakh in financial assistance to the next of kin of each deceased.

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families," the message read.

City Superintendent of Police Heena Khan confirmed that the vehicle was found abandoned at the scene, with no occupants inside.

Authorities have identified the car's owner and are actively searching for those who were inside at the time of the crash.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Simaria Panchayat, Ghatigaon, with three belonging to the same family.

The group had been walking back to their village, located about 35 km from the accident site, when tragedy struck.

Emergency teams from Kampu, Janakganj, Jhansi Road, and Madhoganj police stations responded swiftly, pulling victims from a roadside ditch and transporting them to the trauma centre.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage observed during the holy Shravan month.

The accident has reignited concerns about road safety during religious processions, especially on high-speed highways.

Police presence has been increased in the area to maintain order and prevent further incidents.