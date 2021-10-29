Four-Month-Old Girl Was Rescued In Delhi After Her Father Sold Her

According to a press statement, the Delhi Commission for Women has saved a four-month-old infant who was reportedly sold by her fatherwhen she was barely six days old.

On October 21, an unidentified source informed the commission's mahila panchayat office in Shahbad Dairy that a man had sold his girl kid. The commission organised a team right away and contacted the Delhi Police Department. The girl's mother, who lives with her parents, was subsequently approached by a DCW team together with Delhi Police.

She stated that she had epilepsy and that after her daughter was born, her husband sold her to a woman named Madhu and moved to Ranchi. She also said that when she gave birth to a daughter, her husband handed her away to a distant relative, and their daughter died as a result.

The DCW's allegation resulted in the filing of a FIR. According to the statement, the woman was interviewed by the Delhi Police and claimed that she had sold the girl to someone in Panipat, Haryana. The Delhi Police brought Madhu to Panipat after that, but the infant could not be found there.

On October 26, the toddler was rescued from the home of a lawyer in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood.

During the investigation, the lawyer told police that the infant was purchased from Panipat by a man named Mahesh and a lady named Meenakshi. The child was given a medical examination before being placed in a shelter home. For further subsequent procedures, she will be brought before the CWC.

Meanwhile, police, asking reasons for the lack of arrests despite the enactment of a week. Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police said a FIR had been filed in the case and that the child had been safely recovered from the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood on October 26.