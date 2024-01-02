Live
Just In
Four of a family including two kids charred to death in Bihar
Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in Bihar's Begusarai district, said officials on Tuesday.
The victims were sleeping when fire broke out in the house on Monday night. The intensity of the fire was such that the entire house was engulfed within no time, said the officials.
The deceased were identified as Neeraj Paswan, his wife Kavita Devi (25) and two sons, Lav (5) and Kush (3). Devi was eight months pregnant.
Other family members of the victims claimed that parents tried to save their two sons Lav (5) and Kush (3), but the blaze was intense and all four died. The incident occurred at a house which comes under ward number 8 of Arwa Panchayat under Bachwara police station in the district.
“I was away from home when I heard about the fire incident. When I reached here I found the house entirely gutted. The fire also engulfed the nearby huts as well. The reason for the fire is not ascertained yet. The neighbours tried to save their lives but failed. My daughter in-law was pregnant and her delivery was expected next month,” said Ram Kumar Paswan, the father of Neeraj Paswan.
Following the mishap, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for the post-mortem.