Gajar ka halwa, mango nectar to help Shubhanshu Shukla satiate home food cravings in space

New Delhi: Sitting on the verge of making history, Indian Air Force Group Caption and ISRO astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, is carrying carrot halwa, moong dal halwa and mango nectar with him on way to the International Space Station (ISS) to satiate his cravings for home-made food in space, and distribute some among fellow astronauts too.

Shukla will become only the second Indian in space – and first on the orbiting laboratory -- after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch carrying Shukla and three other astronauts marks India's debut on a private astronaut mission, with a focus on deep scientific research in ​ micro-gravity.

While astronauts are usually advised to travel light, Shukla is carrying some mouth-watering Indian sweets with him.

"There will be plenty of food in space, but I will carry mango nectar, gajar (carrot) ka halwa, and moong dal halwa with me" to share it with fellow astronauts aboard the ISS, he said at a media conference before the Axiom-4 mission took off on Wednesday.

Shukla is also carrying a secret souvenir for Rakesh Sharma, a gesture of gratitude toward the man who mentored him through mission preparation.

According to Shukla, "This is not the start of my journey but the start of India's human space programme."

"Namaskar, my dear countrymen. What a ride. After 40 years, we have once again reached space, and it was an amazing ride. On my shoulders I have my Tricolour, which is telling me that I am not alone and that you are all with me," said Lucknow-born Shukla.

The targeted docking time at the orbiting laboratory is approximately 4.30 pm (Indian standard time) on June 26. The crew will spend up to 14 days at the ISS.

Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is commanding the commercial mission, while Shukla is serving as pilot.

Once docked, the private astronauts plan to conduct a comprehensive mission comprising science, outreach, and commercial activities.



