Gautam Adani attends Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, prepares Mahaprasad

Prayagraj: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group along with his wife Priti Adani made a heartfelt visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, to participate in the 'Ganga Puja' and 'Mahaprasad Seva'.

Gautam Adani immersed himself in the sacred rituals of Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering and offered prayers.

The billionaire also participated in a host of rituals at the Mela ground, including preparation of the ‘Mahaprasad’ (sacred meal) and distributing it to the Kumbh pilgrims.

After offering prayers, Gautam Adani was also seen eating prasad along with his family members.

As Gautam Adani along with his wife reached the ISKCON tent in Sector 18 this morning, they were welcomed with garlands and greeted with the outpouring of warmth from hundreds of devotees.

Adani’s visit to Maha Kumbh underscores the deep connection between faith and service, as has been underlined in unique initiatives by the Adani Group like ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ and copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ to devotees.

An integral part of the Adani Group’s contribution to the Kumbh Mela is its collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for distributing Mahaprasad to the millions of pilgrims. Devotees at Maha Kumbh are continuously praising Gautam Adani for his role in supporting this monumental event. The overwhelming response to the initiative reflects the spiritual and humanitarian impact of Adani Group's contribution.

The Mahaprasad will be offered for the entire duration of the fair i.e. till February 26. Adani Group has also collaborated with Gita Press for a free distribution of 1 crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" among the devotees at Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, the spirit of devotion remained unshaken at the Mela ground despite the challenges posed by the chilly winter weather and dense fog.

On the ninth day of the Maha Kumbh, over 1.59 million devotees braved the freezing temperatures to bathe at the Triveni Sangam. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, by January 20, more than 88.1 million devotees had already visited the Sangam, making the Kumbh Mela one of the largest gatherings of humanity in the world.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years at four rotating locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—continues to be a beacon of faith and devotion for millions of Hindus around the world. The event holds immense significance, offering an opportunity to cleanse one's sins and seek spiritual renewal.