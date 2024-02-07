Goa Forward demands judicial inquiry in misappropriation of funds

Panaji: Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged ‘misappropriation of funds’ of the Art and Culture Department.

On Friday, Goa Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had levelled allegations against Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude over alleged misappropriation of 'special grants'.

Tawadkar, a senior BJP leader from the ST community, had said that he would not tolerate the indiscipline of the minister "who was behaving without any protocol".

On Wednesday, after the legislative assembly resumed the business of the day, Vijai Sardesai raised the issue and demanded discussion on the matter.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that under rule 69, the discussion can’t take place as the Speaker's name is there in the matter.

Replying to Sardesai, Speaker Tawadkar told the house that local panch members from his constituency had raised the issue. “Later I also raised it, but the minister is ready to make an inquiry into it,” Tawadkar said.

Not happy with the speaker's reply, Sardesai said that taxpayer’s money is involved and hence it should be probed.

“Judicial inquiry should be conducted, otherwise it will be called match fixing. This is not a family matter. Here public money is involved,” Sardesai said, adding he will again move adjournment motion over it for discussion.

Goa BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Tanawade on Monday had stated that the issue of ‘misappropriation of funds’ raised by Ramesh Tawadkar against Govind Gaude has been resolved.

“Earlier, I had said that it is our family matter. Later some criticised me over it. Opposition will do it. This issue is resolved,” Tanawade said.

BJP has invited public wrath over the issue claiming it is an internal matter.