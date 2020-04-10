Good Friday: PM Modi Recalls Courage, Righteousness Of Lord Jesus Christ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. In his message, PM Modi said that Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. He added, "His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice." PM Modi added that on Good Friday we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice."

On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Prime Minister Modi's Good Friday message comes as the country is waging a war on the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the states. The total number of coronavirus cases has now crossed 6000. As per the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide account of Coronavirus active cases stands at 5709. There have been 199 deaths, while 503 patients have been either cured or discharged, so far.

It is being speculated that the numbers are likely to see a spike in the days to come as India undertakes rapid testing in many parts.

Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus with the total figure of positive patients reaching 1364 including 71 foreign nationals. The state has also reported 97 deaths while 125 people have been cured or discharged.

Tamil Nadu has also been badly affected with 834 cases of Coronavirus positive patients and eight deaths. 21 patients in the state have been discharged or have been cured.

Delhi has reported 720 Coronavirus positive cases. The national capital has seen a sharp spike over the last few days and has reported 12 deaths. 25 persons have been cured or discharged. The Delhi state government has launched operation shield in 25 hotspots in the national capital where door-to-door screening and check-up will be taken up.