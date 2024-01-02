Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
Gujarat HC 'not inclined' to quash 2006 FIR against Teesta Setalvad
Gujarat High Court has conveyed a preliminary disinclination to quash the FIR filed against prominent activist Teesta Setalvad.
Ahmedabad : Gujarat High Court has conveyed a preliminary disinclination to quash the FIR filed against prominent activist Teesta Setalvad.
This FIR, originating from the Mahisagar district in 2006, pertains to the controversial Pandarwada mass grave digging incident.
Setalvad is accused of exhuming bodies of 2002 Gujarat riot victims, allegedly to create a media sensation.
This case has been a cornerstone in the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch's 2022 FIR, where it's argued that Setalvad has a history of fabricating evidence related to the Gujarat riots.
The charges against Setalvad in the 2006 FIR include fabricating false evidence, causing the disappearance of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and committing deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
During the proceedings on Monday, Justice Sandeep Bhatt while addressing Setalvad’s counsel questioned the need to revisit cases which he metaphorically referred to as "dead horses".
The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 9, where further deliberations are expected. Setalvad was arrested in June 2022 by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea by Zakia Jafri concerning the 2002 riots. She was subsequently granted bail in July 2023.