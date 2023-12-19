Gujarat High Court grants exemption to two hospitals from glass facade removal mandate

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted exemption to two healthcare facilities -- Zydus Hospital and Healthcare Research Private Ltd and Apex Heart Institute -- from the mandate to remove glass facades from their respective buildings.

A bench comprising Justices Biren Vaishnav and Nisha Thakore clarified that Zydus Hospital and Apex Heart Institute are exempt from the previously imposed directives.

This decision was based on the hospitals' representations that they do not possess glass facades obstructing staircases, lifts, or lobbies, coupled with their undertakings mentioned above.

However, the exemption granted to Apex Heart Institute is contingent upon them furnishing a similar undertaking within a week, mirroring the commitment made by Zydus Hospital.

Zydus Hospital and Apex Heart Institute had sought a clarification from the Gujarat High Court regarding the aforementioned directives.

A substantial portion of both the hospitals' infrastructure features glass facades, prompting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's health officer, deputy town development officer, and the fire department to serve a notice to Zydus in July 2022.

The notice stipulated compliance with the court's directives on glass facade removal, with the implicit threat of sealing the hospital in case of non-compliance.

Zydus Hospital contended that it does not possess a glass facade but rather a glass atrium, which, in their view, enhances the visual appeal of the structure and does not obstruct staircases, lobbies, lifts, refuge areas, or common open passages.

To demonstrate their commitment to safety, Zydus submitted an undertaking to the authorities in July 2022, wherein it accepted full responsibility for any casualties resulting from non-compliance with the specific directives concerning glass facade removal.