Gujarat Home Minister visits FSL, Rajkot fire victims await DNA identification

Gujarat Home Minister visits FSL, Rajkot fire victims await DNA identification
Highlights

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday visited the Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to oversee the ongoing DNA testing.

Rajkot : Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday visited the Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to oversee the ongoing DNA testing.

One of the victims' family members said that the families are still waiting for the DNA tests.

A fierce blaze erupted at the TRP Game Zone near Sayaji Hotel on Nana Mawa Road in Rajkot on May 25. The fire, which occurred in a two-storeyed building was operating without the necessary Fire NOC which resulted in 35 deaths.

The state government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The SIT, led by senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, will comprise five officers.

To support the victims' families, the state government has announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for the injured.

