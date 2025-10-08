Har delegation led by CM Saini travels by bullet train in Japan

Chandigarh: A high-level delegation, led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, which is on an official visit to Japan, on Tuesday travelled from Tokyo to Osaka on board the Shinkansen-Osaka bullet train.

This train is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, safety standards, and operational excellence and is considered an example of a modern transport system.

The Saini-led delegation is currently on a visit to Japan with the objective of attracting foreign investment and promoting global industrial activities in Haryana, an official statement said.

The delegation includes Haryana’s Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta and other senior officials.

The statement further said that during the train journey, the Chief Minister Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is also moving forward towards a rapid transport revolution.

Saini said that under the “Viksit Bharat” initiative, “a high-speed train corridor is being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which will be India’s first bullet train project”.

The chief minister said travelling on Japan’s Shinkansen Bullet Train was an inspiring experience.

He added that soon, citizens in India will also enjoy such fast, safe, and comfortable travel. During the journey, the delegation also studied Japan’s railway system operations, maintenance, passenger safety and technological innovations.

Saini said that Haryana, along with the rest of India, will draw inspiration from Japan’s experience and technical expertise to improve its transport systems.