Heatwave intensifies in Delhi-NCR, North India

New Delhi: The national capital and surrounding NCR region are currently in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar to a blistering 45 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR for Monday and Tuesday, warning that the scorching conditions are likely to persist for at least four more days, offering little hope of immediate respite.The heatwave is not limited to Delhi alone. Much of North India is reeling under extreme temperatures, with several states issuing warnings in response to the rising mercury. In Jammu and Kashmir, a yellow alert has been announced for the next three days. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana are facing even harsher conditions, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for four consecutive days.