Hema Malini meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai: Actress turned politician, Hema Malini met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to treat Mathura the same as Ayodhya and Varanasi in terms of development.

Sharing sneak peeks of the meeting with the CM on her IG, Hema Malini penned a note that read, "Had a very productive and important meeting in Lucknow with CM Yogi ji and Electricity and Urban Devpt minister AK Sharma ji. I expressed my appeal that Mathura should be treated on par with Ayodhya and Varanasi and should be developed along the same lines. Yogi ji promised to do the needful as did AK Sharma ji."

Hema Malini further revealed that she put forward some ideas to develop Mathura during her tenure.

"Also present were officers Principal Secretary Urban Development, CMD Electricity board for discussions about essential work like establishing new Electric sub- stations, increasing manpower, stormwater drains, increasing supply of drinking water, improvement of sewerage, and many other such pending work in my constituency Mathura. I would love to see a new improved Mathura during my tenure," the veteran actress added.

Hema Malini has been serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the BJP, representing the Mathura constituency since 2014.

