Himachal CM launches sapling drive with a target to cover 9,000 hectares in forests

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the 76th state-level Van-Mahotsav in the Kanlog area of Shimla by planting a deodar sapling. The plantation drive has a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore with a target to cover 9,000 hectares in forests.

The Chief Minister also launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna across all Assembly constituencies and virtually interacted with ministers and legislators and discussed forest conservation and afforestation measures in detail.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Van Mahotsav highlighted the importance of forests, often called the Earth’s lifeline.

“This year, around 9,000 hectares of forests would be planted with saplings that comprised fruit-bearing ones.”

He said the government has been working to protect and enrich rich biodiversity. These efforts would contribute to achieve the target of increasing 30 per cent forest cover by 2030.

The Chief Minister said the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna would not only promote forest development but also enhance public participation and strengthen the rural economy.

Under this scheme, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, self-help groups and joint forest committees would plant and look after saplings on one to five hectares of designated forest land for five years.

This year, saplings are being planted across 1,000 to 1,500 hectares at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

An additional Rs 1.2 lakh per hectare is being provided for sapling maintenance, said the Chief Minister. He said the government is also focusing on financial discipline for ‘vyavastha parivartan’ and introducing reforms in the working of the Forest Department.

The officers were being encouraged to dedicate more time to fieldwork related to forest expansion and conservation rather than office routines. The Chief Minister said the government is implementing schemes that provide rural communities with self-employment opportunities near their homes, thereby strengthening their livelihoods.

He said the initiatives of the government in natural farming are also being recognized and appreciated nationally. He gave cheques for Rs 1,00,000 each to mahila mandals for sapling plantation under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna. Also cheques for Rs 50,000 each have also been distributed under JICA project to the beneficiaries for livelihood.



