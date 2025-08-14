Live
- Google Pixel 10 ‘Pixelsnap’ Cases Leak, Show Qi2 Wireless Charging Compatibility
- Tata Motors Enters the Dominican Republic with Versatile Range of Commercial Vehicles Partners with Equimax for Distribution, Sales, Service and Support
- Yamaha’s Hybrid Scooter range launched with Smarter Tech & Striking New Colours
- Bihar: ED conducts raids in illegal liquor case; seizes Rs 75.6 lakh cash
- JioHotstar Brings to Millions the Biggest Global Celebration of Krishna with Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna featuring Shaan & Sonu Nigam on 16th August
- IBM unveils new India Client Experience Centre in Mumbai and announces plans to support Government of Maharashtra’s Quantum Initiatives
- Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited signs multi-deal agreement with Marriott International to open six hotels in India
- Securing Tomorrow: The True Meaning of Independence
- Report Suggests Apple Could Unveil Tabletop AI Robot Resembling WALL-E by 2027
- Rudralife Organizing an Rudraksha Exhibition and Sale
Himachal CM launches sapling drive with a target to cover 9,000 hectares in forests
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the 76th state-level Van-Mahotsav in the Kanlog area of Shimla by...
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the 76th state-level Van-Mahotsav in the Kanlog area of Shimla by planting a deodar sapling. The plantation drive has a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore with a target to cover 9,000 hectares in forests.
The Chief Minister also launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna across all Assembly constituencies and virtually interacted with ministers and legislators and discussed forest conservation and afforestation measures in detail.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Van Mahotsav highlighted the importance of forests, often called the Earth’s lifeline.
“This year, around 9,000 hectares of forests would be planted with saplings that comprised fruit-bearing ones.”
He said the government has been working to protect and enrich rich biodiversity. These efforts would contribute to achieve the target of increasing 30 per cent forest cover by 2030.
The Chief Minister said the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna would not only promote forest development but also enhance public participation and strengthen the rural economy.
Under this scheme, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, self-help groups and joint forest committees would plant and look after saplings on one to five hectares of designated forest land for five years.
This year, saplings are being planted across 1,000 to 1,500 hectares at a cost of Rs 20 crore.
An additional Rs 1.2 lakh per hectare is being provided for sapling maintenance, said the Chief Minister. He said the government is also focusing on financial discipline for ‘vyavastha parivartan’ and introducing reforms in the working of the Forest Department.
The officers were being encouraged to dedicate more time to fieldwork related to forest expansion and conservation rather than office routines. The Chief Minister said the government is implementing schemes that provide rural communities with self-employment opportunities near their homes, thereby strengthening their livelihoods.
He said the initiatives of the government in natural farming are also being recognized and appreciated nationally. He gave cheques for Rs 1,00,000 each to mahila mandals for sapling plantation under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna. Also cheques for Rs 50,000 each have also been distributed under JICA project to the beneficiaries for livelihood.