Hindustan Aeronautics Denies Transferring Sensitive Tech to Russia Amid NYT Allegations

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has strongly refuted claims made in a New York Times (NYT) report, which alleged that the government-owned aerospace and defense company transferred sensitive technology to Russia through a blacklisted supplier. Sources familiar with the matter described the NYT report as “factually incorrect and misleading,” accusing it of distorting facts to serve a political narrative.

The NYT article, published on March 28, 2025, titled "Major Donor to Reform U.K. Party Sold Parts Used In Weapons to Russian Supplier," suggested that HAL had received parts from the British aerospace manufacturer HR Smith Group, including transmitters and cockpit equipment, which are considered restricted by both the UK and US due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The report claimed that HAL subsequently sent these items to Rosoboronexport, a Russian arms agency blacklisted by the West.

Sources emphasized that HAL has adhered to all international trade controls and legal obligations, maintaining that India’s strict regulatory framework governs the overseas dealings of its companies. They also urged media outlets to conduct basic due diligence before publishing such reports, which they argue was overlooked by the NYT.

HAL has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the issue.

The NYT report stated that HR Smith shipped approximately $2 million worth of restricted technology to HAL in 2023 and 2024. In turn, HAL reportedly transferred over $14 million worth of similar parts to Rosoboronexport. However, HR Smith lawyer Nick Watson defended the sales, clarifying that the parts were intended for India’s search-and-rescue network and were not for military use. He added that the transactions were lawful and supported life-saving operations.

Legal experts consulted by the NYT raised concerns that HR Smith may have violated sanctions by failing to conduct proper due diligence on the sale. In December 2023, the British government issued a 'red alert' warning companies about sensitive equipment potentially being diverted to Russia through intermediaries.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension over trade controls and international sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.