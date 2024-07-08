Hit-and-run cases: No one will have immunity as long as I am CM, says CM Shinde

Mumbai : Amid rising hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra, the latest being at Worli in which a BMW car rammed into a couple on a scooter killing a woman, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that he has zero tolerance for injustice and those involved in such incidents would not have immunity.



In a post on X, he said, “No one, whether rich, influential or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice. Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens.”



“I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my Government,” added Shinde.



He further stated, “The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police Department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders.”



Shinde’s statement came after his party’s deputy leader Rajesh Shah was arrested in connection with the Worli hit-and-run case and also after the opposition slammed the state government for a spate of hit-and-run cases. The car was being driven allegedly by Mihir Shah who is the son of Rajesh Shah. The police have also arrested Rajesh Shah's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was present in the car at the time of the accident. The police have issued a lookout notice for Mihir Shah who is still absconding.