Hope govt allows discussion on all issues: Congress on Monsoon session of Parliament
Hours after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the Monsoon session of Parliament would commence on July 20, Congress said it hopes the government will allow discussions on all issues, including those Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a silence on.
Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "...and we hope Joshi-avare that the government will allow discussion on all issues of concern to the people that the Opposition has been raising continuously, including those on which the Prime Minister has maintained a studied silence."
He made the comments while responding to Joshi's tweets.
Earlier in the day, Joshi, who also holds the portfolio of Coal and Mines said, "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session."
The crucial Monsoon session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.
Ramesh's remarks indicated that the Congress will raise several issues during the Monsoon session which includes violence in Manipur, silence of the Prime Minister on the issue besides several others.
Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. The Budget Session of Parliament earlier this year had witnessed several disruptions over a host of issues raised by the opposition parties.