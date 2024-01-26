Housing portal will be opened on Feb 1 for plot allocation: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hoisted the tricolour at the state-level 75th Republic Day celebrations in Karnal, where he announced that under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana, a portal will be opened on February 1 for the allocation of plots measuring 30 square yards in 11 cities.

Applicants can participate by depositing a nominal amount and avail loans from banks, along with assistance from the Central and state governments, to build their homes on these plots, he said.

Khattar said the state government has initiated this scheme to provide roofs over the heads of the poor and needy. Through advertisements, applications were invited for plots or flats under this scheme. So far, 1 lakh people have applied under the scheme.

Khattar also announced that statues of Dr Mangal Sen and Kalpana Chawla would be installed at the Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium and Kalpana Chawla Medical College, both in Karnal, respectively.

The Chief Minister said the ‘Atal canteens’ are being operated in 25 mandis to provide nutritious food at affordable rates to the poor and farmers. Starting February 1, such canteens will be opened in 15 more places and all 40 mandis will now operate throughout the year instead of just five months.

The Chief Minister said there was a demand from the people to receive electricity bills every month instead of every two months. As a pilot project in the first phase, monthly bills will be issued from February 1 in four districts -- Hisar, Mahendragarh, Karnal and Panchkula.

Initially, Nigam employees will go for meter readings, and later consumers will send meter readings through a mobile application.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to the freedom fighters and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the wars of 1962, 1965, 1971 and Kargil.

He expressed gratitude to the scientists, farmers, labourers, and the people of the country, who, after Independence, together made India a significant power in the world.

Khattar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making consistent strides towards progress and development, especially in the field of agriculture. The farmers of Haryana and Punjab have demonstrated their commitment to providing sustenance for the people, he said.