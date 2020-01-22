I dare you to implement CAA and NRC like you announced: Prashant Kishor to Amit Shah

JDU leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor lashed out at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and challenged him to implement the Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same "chronology" that he "audaciously announced". The leader was referring to a video that surfaced online of the Home Minister publicly stating that the CAA will be implemented first, followed by the NRC according to in a chronological manner.

On Wednesday, Prashant Kishor tweeted to the Home Minister and said, "Being dismissive of citizens' dissent couldn't be the sign of the strength of any Govt. Amit Shah JI, if you don't care for those protesting against CAA, NRC, why don't you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!"

Prashant Kishor also thanked opposition party Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for "formal and unequivocal" rejection of the NRC on Sunday. They reassured JDU led-Bihar hat CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state.

Incidentally, ruling party JDU is in alliance with the BJP in the Bihar state government headed by Nitish Kumar. On praising the opposition's Congress party, BJP criticized Prashant Kishor and said "over intelligent and super knowledgeable people" are spreading their propaganda on NRC and asserted that the CAA was passed in Parliament with JD(U)'s support and "it will be implemented in all concerned states, including Bihar".

In response to Kishor's comments, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand indirectly referred to Prashant Kishor while saying, "We appreciate the support of our NDA allies including CM Nitish Kumar Ji in passing the Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The CAA will be implemented in all the concerned states including Bihar and there is no question on this matter. Bihar government has already notified start of the NPR in May 2020."

Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again spoken about the CAA and NRC being chronologically implemented across the nation. However, PM Modi said that his government never discussed a nationwide NRC since coming to power in 2014.

PM Modi dismissed claims of links between CAA and NRC as lies being spread by the Opposition. Following the PM's statements, Amit Shah too changed his earlier statements and openly claimed that the party had not discussed the possibility of a nation-wide NRC in India.