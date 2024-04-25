Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed Near India Gate

Last night near India Gate, tragedy struck as an ice cream vendor lost his life to a stabbing, as confirmed by police authorities on Thursday. The incident, according to officials, appears to stem from personal animosity, and a suspect has been taken into custody.



The victim, identified as Prabhakar (25), was attacked while stationed by his ice cream cart on Wednesday night, recounted a police officer. Following the assault, he succumbed to his injuries, collapsing on the spot.



Upon noticing Prabhakar lying injured, bystanders promptly alerted law enforcement.

The officer stated that the initial assessment suggests a possible motive of personal enmity, given that we have apprehended a suspect. Further inquiries are underway, he added. Futhermore, hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Prabhakar was the ice cream vendor in question, as disclosed by the police.