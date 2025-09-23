ICOMM–CARACAL to Produce 200 CSR 338 Sniper Rifles for CRPF in India

In a significant development for Indo-UAE defence cooperation, EDGE entity CARACAL, a prominent designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms, has partnered with ICOMM Tele Ltd. to produce 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles for India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The rifles will be manufactured at the ICOMM-CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated in April this year as a hub for local production of advanced weaponry. This facility aims to address the critical needs of the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces while also catering to CARACAL’s global export requirements.

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, stated: “With the launch of the ICOMM-CARACAL Small Arms Complex, we are deepening our partnership with ICOMM and reinforcing our allegiance to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative. This historic transfer of small arms technology marks a significant milestone in UAE-India defence collaboration, reflecting our commitment to supporting India’s security needs and bolstering its defence industry.”

Sumanth Paturu, Director of ICOMM Tele Ltd, expressed pride in the partnership, calling the contract a validation of ICOMM’s strategy to enhance sovereign defence capabilities in India. He highlighted that the collaboration not only involves supplying the advanced CSR 338 sniper system but also encompasses the transfer of world-class technology and the creation of high-quality jobs in Hyderabad. “We remain dedicated to timely delivery, lifecycle support, and expanding this capability to meet future needs of India’s security services and international customers,” Paturu added.

The first batch of CSR 338 sniper rifles produced in India is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. The CSR 338 is a high-performance bolt-action sniper rifle chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, featuring a 27-inch barrel, a 10-round magazine, ambidextrous magazine release and safety mechanisms, a two-stage adjustable precision trigger, and a four-position, telescopic, foldable stock.