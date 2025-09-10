If 15 votes were rejected, it's unfortunate: Congress MP Imran Masood on cross-voting claims in VP election

Saharanpur (UP): As the cross-voting claim continues to steal the spotlight in the Vice Presidential election, Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that 15 votes were rejected during the process. He termed the incident “unfortunate” and questioned how such errors could occur when seasoned Members of Parliament (MPs) were casting their votes.

Speaking to IANS, Imran Masood said, “I don’t know whether cross-voting happened or not. But if 15 votes were indeed rejected, it’s very unfortunate. These were not ordinary citizens voting without guidance. These were MPs. If even their votes get rejected, it raises serious questions.”

His comments come in the wake of NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan securing victory in the Vice-Presidential race. While celebrations continue in the ruling camp, allegations of cross-voting and rejected ballots have become a focal point of political chatter.

Masood further commented on US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, where Trump said he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmed that talks would continue to resolve trade tensions between the two nations.

“The kind of friendship where one side suffers while the other benefits—what’s the point of that? Under this so-called PM Modi-Trump friendship, our trade has suffered, industries are closing, and people are paying the price of rising tariffs,” said the Congress leader.

On being asked whether a Nepal-like situation—where protests led to the resignation of the Prime Minister—could erupt in India, Masood dismissed the possibility but cautioned against unrest.

“No, no… Violence has no place in a democracy. What's happening in Nepal is deeply concerning, but India is a different country with different circumstances. Still, governments must listen to their youth before frustrations boil over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nepal remains in political turmoil. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid massive Gen-Z-led protests that have already claimed 19 lives. Oli had cited the “abnormal situation” in the country and stepped down under Article 77(1) of the constitution to enable a peaceful resolution.

Reports suggest Mayor Balen Shah may be considered for the role of interim Prime Minister as the ruling coalition begins to unravel, with multiple ministers—especially from the Nepali Congress—resigning in protest.



