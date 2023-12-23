If elected to power, will bring back Roshni Scheme: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday vowed to restore the Roshni Scheme in its original form, and protect land and job for the larger benefits of the people once his party is voted to power in J&K.

"My priority is to bring back the Roshni Scheme since it was largely benefiting people. Abolishing the scheme recently has dent the economic prosperity of the people. It was benefiting thousands of people and had become a source of livelihood," he told a gathering in R.S. Pura during a public rally.

Azad said that he has developed a vision for the people of J&K which would be implemented once the DPAP comes to power to uplift the UT socio-economically.

He said the people of R.S. Pura and other regions sharing the LoC or international borders with Pakistan have suffered a lot due to shelling from the neighbouring country.

”These areas need special attention from the government to compensate the losses they have been incurring due to uncertainty on borders. I can share the pain and sufferings of these people and assure that special schemes for such areas would benefit them socio-economically,” Azad added.