Independence Day 2024: Key Details on PM Narendra Modi’s Address

India is gearing up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. This significant day will be observed on a Thursday, continuing the tradition of marking the nation's freedom from British rule. As part of the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the national flag and deliver his annual address from the historic Red Fort. This address will mark his 11th consecutive speech as the Prime Minister, and his first after securing a third consecutive term in office. By delivering this address, PM Modi will join the ranks of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, becoming the third prime minister to have addressed the nation from the Red Fort for multiple terms. His speech is expected to commence at approximately 7:30 am.

Where to Watch PM Modi's Speech on TV

The live broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speech will be available on Doordarshan, ensuring that millions of viewers across the country can tune in to witness the event. The speech will also be aired on NDTV, offering another option for those preferring a different channel.

How to Stream PM Modi's Speech Online

For those who prefer to watch the event online, the speech will be streamed live on several platforms. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the event on its YouTube channel, and updates will also be available on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) through the official handle @PIB_India. Additionally, the official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will provide a live feed of the address.

Theme of Independence Day 2024: "Viksit Bharat"

The theme for this year's Independence Day celebrations is "Viksit Bharat," which translates to "Developed India." This theme aligns with the government's vision of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, the centenary of the country's independence from colonial rule.

Independence Day Celebrations Across the Country

Independence Day is a time to reflect on India's journey to freedom, achieved on August 15, 1947, after a prolonged struggle against British colonial rule. This day is dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who played a crucial role in securing the nation's independence. Across the country, significant buildings and landmarks are illuminated in the tricolours of the Indian flag, creating a festive atmosphere. The day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, the singing of the national anthem, and various cultural programs. Additionally, seminars and events are organized to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation's freedom.