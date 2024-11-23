India committed to world peace, security, says Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, highlighted the importance of the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', calling it as a symbol of India's commitment to global humanity. He stated that it embodies India’s timeless message, reflecting the nation’s enduring commitment to peace, harmony, and coexistence.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World at the World Unity Convention Center of City Montessori School (CMS), located at LDA Colony, Kanpur Road.

He said, “The spirit of Article 51 of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for world peace and security. This article encourages us to follow a moral path to develop respectful international relations and resolve conflicts peacefully.”

He described the event as inspiring and mentioned that on November 26, 2024, India will mark 75 years since the Constitution was adopted. This event is being organized during the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav year of the adoption of the Constitution. Notably, 178 Chief Justices and delegates from 56 countries participated in the program.

The occasion was attended by the former President of Hungary, the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Haiti, judges from 56 countries, CMS Founder-Director Dr. Bharti Gandhi, Manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, schoolchildren, and their parents.