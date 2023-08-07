Live
India logs 54 new Covid cases
India logged 54 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,574, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The death toll stood at 5,31,918, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.
So far, a total of at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,034) Covid cases have been reported in the country.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,542 and the national recovery rate was 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent. According to the website, A total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
