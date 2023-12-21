Live
- Mild faction-ridden constituency deprived of major industries
- Visakhapatnam: Pendurthi saw no repetition of MLAs
- Ongole: Santhanuthalapadu, a battle field for non-local politicos
- White paper: Akbar questions govt’s intention
- ‘White Paper’, progress report of BRS: Sridhar Babu
- Rich became richer, poor turned poorer under BRS rule
- Ruckus in Assembly as BRS, Cong spar bitterly
- Royal family enjoying patronage of people for last 7 decades
- Vijayawada: BCs, Kapus dominate Machilipatnam
- In Srikakulam constituency, TDP’s Suryanarayana records 4-time win
Just In
India logs 614 new Covid cases, highest since May 21
Highlights
New Delhi: India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the...
New Delhi: India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,321 with three deaths reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,05,978). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,346, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS