INDIA MPs protest over Adani issue

New Delhi: MPs of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises on Tuesday over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the matter. MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties, among others, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded accountability.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, RJD’s Misa Bharti and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant also participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Parliament’s Makar Dwar.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said, “Protesting at Makar Dwar, Parliament complex, today, asking the real question: Who benefits from Adani’s billions, Modi ji? The Prime Minister’s silence speaks volumes.” The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials by US prosecutors on bribery and fraud charges.