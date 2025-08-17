Live
India welcomes progress in peace talks
Highlights
New Delhi: The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine, India said on Saturday, welcoming the summit talks in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
The two Presidents had held extensive talks on Friday but couldn't reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Ukraine. "India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," it said in a statement.
