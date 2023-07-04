Indian Consulate Attacked For The Second Time In San Francisco

The United States expressed strong condemnation on Tuesday towards the reported acts of vandalism and attempted arson carried out by pro-Khalistan supporters at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday (local time). The U.S. government strongly denounced the reported vandalism and attempted arson targeting the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller, tweeted that vandalism or violence directed at diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats within the United States is considered a criminal offense.



A group of Khalistan radicals ignited a fire at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on July 2. The San Francisco Fire Department promptly extinguished the fire, preventing significant damage and ensuring the safety of the consulate staff. The incident has been reported to local, state, and federal authorities. The U.S. Department of State has expressed strong condemnation towards this act of violence.

Sources indicate that a poster circulated by Sikh extremists targets Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul General Dr TV Nagendra Prasad of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. The extremists accuse them of involvement in the June assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force and a designated terrorist.

In March, protesters raised pro-Khalistan slogans and breached the makeshift security barriers set up by the city police at the Consulate premises. They placed two so-called Khalistani flags inside, which were later removed by consulate personnel. Subsequently, an agitated group of protesters entered the consulate premises and began striking the doors and windows with iron rods. These events were reported by the news agency PTI.