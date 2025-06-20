Live
IndiGo and Air India Flights Diverted or Returned Due to Safety Concerns
An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai was diverted to Bengaluru over low fuel. Another IndiGo flight to Leh returned to Delhi due to technical issues.
An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai was changed to land in Bengaluru because the pilot said the plane had little fuel. About 168 people were on the plane. It landed safely in Bengaluru, got more fuel, and was set to fly to Chennai soon.
Another IndiGo flight going to Leh had to come back to Delhi because of a problem with the plane.
It flew for more than two hours before the issue was found. The plane turned around and landed safely in Delhi.
On the same day, an Air India flight from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City also came back to Delhi as a safety step.
The flight landed safely, and all passengers left the plane without any problems.
