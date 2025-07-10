Live
- AMTZ’s WHIF joins BRICS+ manufacturing working group
- PM Modi wishes countrymen as nation celebrates Guru Purnima
- Ensure success of CM’s visit: Collector to officials
- Cops blow lid off drug racket; hotel owner lands behind bars
- 448 suspects held for document verification
- KCR to undergo further checks at Yashoda Hosp today
- BJP bristles at attack on Bhadradri temple official
- Implement promises given to Divyangjans: BJP state chief to CM
- Minister urges Centre to revive defunct PSUs
- Half of TG will be covered with HAM roads: Minister
Initial report on Ahd plane crash to be made public in 2 days
Highlights
New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it will make public its preliminary...
New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it will make public its preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash in a couple of days, sources said.
AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar told the panel that it will upload the report within 30 days of one of the worst aviation disasters in recent decades.
Next Story