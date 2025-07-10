  • Menu
Initial report on Ahd plane crash to be made public in 2 days

Initial report on Ahd plane crash to be made public in 2 days
New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it will make public its preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash in a couple of days, sources said.

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it will make public its preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash in a couple of days, sources said.

AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar told the panel that it will upload the report within 30 days of one of the worst aviation disasters in recent decades.

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

