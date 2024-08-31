Live
Just In
Install HSRP number plates in five days: Rajasthan Dy CM
Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Saturday instructed the Transport Department to install the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates in the next five days.
“Get the number plates of those vehicles installed in five days who have made payments and got the booking slots. And return the payment of those whose slots have not been issued as of now,” the Deputy Chief Minister wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department.
The Deputy Chief Minister further instructed to restart the process of installing HSRP number plates following a new method, which can enhance the speed of the process.
“Action will be taken against the officials for not following these orders,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Former Transport Commissioner Kanhaiya Lal Swami ordered the installation of HSRP number plates on September 23, 2023, and the work to install the number plates started in December last year.
However, in the last seven months, HSRP number plates were installed by 4.44 lakh vehicles while 16 lakh vehicle owners had applied for the plates.
The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that the Transport Department is doing online registration for HSRP number plates via an online portal.
Vehicle companies have been installing HSRP number plates through the application received from the portal but then the vehicle owners have to wait for months.
Also, a high amount is being charged in the process which causes trouble to the common people.
However, the Deputy Chief Minister has now instructed to start the process at the department level.