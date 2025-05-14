Intermittent showers bring relief to Delhi

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced relief from the recent spell of heat as light rain showers brought pleasant weather to several areas on Tuesday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the minimum temperature on Tuesday morning stood at 27.7°C, with a noticeable drop recorded by the evening following the rainfall. According to the IMD, intermittent rainfall is expected to continue over the next 24 hours, with strong winds likely to sweep through the region during the day on Wednesday.

Weather fluctuations have been observed across several northern states, including Delhi. However, the IMD has warned of a possible rise in temperatures across parts of northwest India starting May 11. The mercury is expected to climb further in the coming days, potentially resulting in severe heat and heatwave conditions in some areas.

For Delhi, the weather is predicted to remain variable over the next seven days. While Tuesday brought showers, further rainfall is likely on Friday and Saturday, keeping the city under a partly cloudy sky during the weekend. Despite the precipitation, the temperature is expected to remain relatively stable. The IMD forecasts maximum temperatures between 40°C and 41°C throughout the week, with minimum temperatures ranging from 27°C to 29°C.

Rainfall across various parts of NCR is also anticipated to provide temporary relief from the heat. The IMD stated that both daytime and nighttime temperatures could show slight variations, with a more noticeable dip in nighttime readings.

Looking ahead, the IMD has projected a favourable monsoon season for the country. Monsoon rains are expected to reach Delhi NCR between June 15 and June 25. In comparison, the monsoon arrived on June 28 last year. Historical data from the past four years suggests the monsoon typically arrives in the third or fourth week of June.